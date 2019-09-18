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Mideast On The Brink As Israel's Election Comes Down To The Wire - War Room Full Show
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18 views • September 18, 2019
On today's episode of The War Room, Harrison Smith takes over to discuss the struggle for liberty on a world-wide scale. From the elections in Israel to the drone attack in Saudi Arabia, to Salvini's downfall in Italy, you'll get the latest information about the maneuvers of the globalists from special guests Leo Zagami and Tony Arterburn.
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