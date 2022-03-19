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Newsbreak 145: Dr. Young Shares New COVID Vaccine & Blood Findings of Nano Graphene--Self-Assembly with Pulsed RFs
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233 views • March 19, 2022
Informative conversation with Dr. Robert Young who shares new findings of self-assembling "graphene micro bubbles" in the Pfizer vaccine as well as evidence of the same kind of graphene bubbles in the blood of a Moderna-vaccinated individual.
Dr. Young suggests that the nano graphene is self-assembling under the influence of specific pulsed EMF frequencies and the intent is to form a mesh antenna system which permits the receiving and emitting of radiation, in service to biosensor data transmissions.
This kind of sensor and antenna system using graphene in bioelectronics is indeed discussed in various scientific papers, and suggests bio-control intent behind the COVID vaccines, undisclosed by vaccine makers or FDA and traceable to the DARPA sponsorship and funding of these vaccines, as discussed earlier in podcasts and in articles at Ramola D Reports and The Everyday Concerned Citizen.
Note that graphene has now been found via electron and optical microsopy as well as spectroscopy in all four major vaccines now by numerous researchers worldwide, following Dr. Pablo Campra's research with La Quinta Columna, as well as in other COVID vaccines, in flu vaccines, in other vaccines, in bottled water, and in rainwater.
Given the toxicity of graphene and the fact that it causes fatal clotting--producing the deadly rise in sudden deaths and strokes, paralysis, heart attacks, and other severe injury in the COVID-vaccinated--Dr. Young recommends detoxing the graphene out. He mentions using the French Montmorillonite clay he has recommended earlier in a Newsbreak and also describes the Q-Link Sympathetic Resonance Technology, a silver pendant with crystals at center and coils of copper which links to heart frequencies and locks in at resonance frequencies, protecting one's biofield from harmful ambient or pulsed or targeted frequencies.
Please see earlier podcasts for more information, as well as Dr. Young's site and blog posts, links below.
LINKS FOR MORE
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnpG3weGmOui/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Newsbreak 142 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals COVID Vaccines are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ufDTR2WopE5p/
Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKpp2LQVH8P9/
Report 275 | Inger & Tea Hartelius with Dr. Young Reveal pH Miracle Lifestyle Healing Cancer & COVID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, PLEASE SUPPORT MY TRUE-MEDIA WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Dr. Young suggests that the nano graphene is self-assembling under the influence of specific pulsed EMF frequencies and the intent is to form a mesh antenna system which permits the receiving and emitting of radiation, in service to biosensor data transmissions.
This kind of sensor and antenna system using graphene in bioelectronics is indeed discussed in various scientific papers, and suggests bio-control intent behind the COVID vaccines, undisclosed by vaccine makers or FDA and traceable to the DARPA sponsorship and funding of these vaccines, as discussed earlier in podcasts and in articles at Ramola D Reports and The Everyday Concerned Citizen.
Note that graphene has now been found via electron and optical microsopy as well as spectroscopy in all four major vaccines now by numerous researchers worldwide, following Dr. Pablo Campra's research with La Quinta Columna, as well as in other COVID vaccines, in flu vaccines, in other vaccines, in bottled water, and in rainwater.
Given the toxicity of graphene and the fact that it causes fatal clotting--producing the deadly rise in sudden deaths and strokes, paralysis, heart attacks, and other severe injury in the COVID-vaccinated--Dr. Young recommends detoxing the graphene out. He mentions using the French Montmorillonite clay he has recommended earlier in a Newsbreak and also describes the Q-Link Sympathetic Resonance Technology, a silver pendant with crystals at center and coils of copper which links to heart frequencies and locks in at resonance frequencies, protecting one's biofield from harmful ambient or pulsed or targeted frequencies.
Please see earlier podcasts for more information, as well as Dr. Young's site and blog posts, links below.
LINKS FOR MORE
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Newsbreak 135--BREAKING: Immense Harm from Crystallizing Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PRBfJ6U9EZvM/
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnpG3weGmOui/
Panel 1 – Carnicom Disclosure Project Update 2021, TMT & RDR | Dr. Madej, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Young
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Newsbreak 142 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals COVID Vaccines are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ufDTR2WopE5p/
Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKpp2LQVH8P9/
Report 275 | Inger & Tea Hartelius with Dr. Young Reveal pH Miracle Lifestyle Healing Cancer & COVID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
SUBSCRIBE Monthly, PLEASE SUPPORT MY TRUE-MEDIA WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
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