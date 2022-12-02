Create New Account
How to save America - Reinhabited Republic
Short simple history of how our Republic was hijacked and replaced by a corporation. And how a group of dedicated patriots "re-inhabited" the abandoned Republic. See the links below for the documents mentioned in the video:

Join the Republic:
https://republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/join-our-email-list/

Dunn and Bradstreet, Government of the United States corporation:
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.government_of_the_united_states.b7a10c3efed8e705e9ea6611ad971dbe.html

28 USC 3002 (The United States is a federal corporation)
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/3002

Rules for state secession, US Supreme Court: Texas v. White 1869
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/74/700/

Secession and Civil War:
https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2012/01/06/secession-congress-and-a-civil-war-awakening-at-the-archives/

Lincoln's proclamation 22 Sep 1862 (reference to "Executive Government"):
https://www.archives.gov/exhibits/american_originals_iv/sections/transcript_preliminary_emancipation.html

Lincoln's proclamation 1 Jan 1863 (reference to "Executive Government"):
https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/emancipation-proclamation

14th Amendment, section 1, putting US citizenship above state citizenship:
https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-14/

Dunn and Bradstreet, State of Colorado corporation:
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.state_of_colorado.aefc2594a9a88e188b8de14c0a23b08d.html

Forming a government for US/District of Columbia in 1871 (in violation of Constitution):
https://tatoott1009.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/c41s3ch62act-1871.pdf

Summary of the US corporation:
https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/when-the-united-states-became-a-corporation/

Missing 13th Amendment (including a photograph):
https://patriots4truth.org/2019/08/06/the-missing-13th-amendment-no-lawyers-allowed-in-public-office/

The Creature from Jekyll Island (G. Edward Griffin):
https://bookaudiobooks.com/the-creature-from-jekyll-island-audiobook/

Federal Reserve bill 1913:
https://jekyllislandhightreason.weebly.com/the-federal-reserve-act-of-1913.html

16th Amendment (allowing income tax on corporations):
https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/16th-amendment

Dept of Treasury organizational chart:
https://home.treasury.gov/about/general-information/organizational-chart

Social Security is unconstitutional:
https://lawliberty.org/the-unconstitutionality-of-social-security-and-medicare/

Northwest Ordinance of 1787:
https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/northwest-ordinance

Join the Republic:
https://republicfortheunitedstatesofamerica.org/join-our-email-list/

State National status:
https://archive.org/details/WhyANational20140624/mode/2up

"Re-inhabited" Vol 1 and 2, by Jean and David Hertler:
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/re-inhabited-jean-hallahan-hertler/1123651860?ean=9780997276602
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/re-inhabited-jean-hallahan-hertler/1124713533?ean=9780997276626

Reading of Republic's Declaration of Sovereign Intent and Proclamation of Claim and Interest:
https://odysee.com/@PresidentGeiger:c/Declaration-of-Sovereign-Intent---Proclamation-of-Claim-and-Interest-of-the-Republic-for-the-United-States-of-America:c

Doctrine of Lesser Magistrates:
https://archive.org/details/doctrineoflesser0000trew

NESARA and GESARA (history of the concepts, not sure if all is true)
https://rumble.com/v157z1j-nesara-gesara-saint-germain-liberation-of-humanity-full-movie-documentary.html

