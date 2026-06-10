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DEMONIC INFLUENCE DECEPTION AND CONTROL | 6-10-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2682


Show Notes:


Ohio Data Centers: https://www.cleveland.com/news/2026/06/ohios-biggest-data-centers-secured-decades-of-tax-breaks.html

Officially Family month in Florida: https://www.facebook.com/689660361/posts/10165669133535362/?rdid=lH54q2dKCJcVmkNg#

12 Verses about the power of the tongue: https://encouragingbibleverses.org/bible-verses-about-power-of-the-tongue/

How Demons Actually Work: https://discipleblueprint.com/how-demons-actually-work-influence-deception-and-control/

Proverbs 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%206&version=KJV

The Black Awakening: Russ Dizdar Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24YDQ29KGZk

Ray at Marshfield Common Council: https://www.youtube.com/live/lgI4BQk4TLU


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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