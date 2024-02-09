REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON / RED WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY TEXAS / MY MOMS🧠TUMOR-PRAYERS / LOVE OTHERS / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Feb 8, 2024





Today is now 2/8/24..I originally started recording this video a bit ago though finally posting it.... I wanna first say I apologize if phones shakey on and off. I recorded in a car trying to be quiet for parents and dad who was sleeping. I was trying to be respectful towards my father needing sleep so I was in an uncomfortable car trying to record while looking at another phone screen that's not the easiest lol especially if uncomfortable..I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence... In today's video it'll start out with some real talk with me, and a serious situation me and my family are dealing with so if I am not posting much right now I have bigger things going on.. as my family surely appreciates all prayers and needs them now more than ever... You'll see multiple different planet x system bodies and other extra celestial bodies that I caught since the beginning of February till now passing the sun on NASA public stereo ahead footage. You'll see how much radiation is pouring in NOT just from sun but from 2 gamma ray bursts ( 2 stars that exploded) sending galactic and cosmic radiation waves of energy at earth meaning more big quakes and volcanoes blowing and more people getting sick and having serious health issues so to my followers please stay hydrated daily because the radiation hitting is heavy and takes away thirst meaning it can lead you to being dehydrated....stay hydrated daily and rest much as can... You'll also see a UFO/or possible government craft though I doubt it's our own that I caught on a public sky camera within the last few days. You'll see normal and enhanced pictures on a Florida sky camera caught by me that matches also what a man saw over the same area from a plane the same day I saw this large triangular looking craft on Florida sky cameras... You'll see looks like a red planet x system body over Texas within the past 1-2 days I caught on a public Texas sky camera. And pictures caught weeks back by me of a giant red planet body whether planet x itself or one of the extra bodies that's invaded earths solar system that was seen on European sky cameras by me.

And like I believe in my last video I showed what looked like 4 suns or 2 suns with 2 refractions or 2 reflections from 2 objects and this video you'll see 3 now in a different area caught by someone on tiktok. You'll see waters went blood red in Birmingham UK due to red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x, though the town mayor didn't wanna say what it really is so of course they brought up dye which is a big excuse for the same thing happening globally now... Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UG1MppI3n9s