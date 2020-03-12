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Dr. Fauci on coronavirus in the US: It's going to get worse
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56 views • March 12, 2020
Raw video: Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies at the House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on preparedness and response to COVID-19 in America.
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