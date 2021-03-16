© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Vernon Coleman - How Many Who've Had the Covid Jab Will Still be Alive Next Christmas?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
371 views • March 16, 2021
The cowards and the brain dead are threatening our future. Good people have lost their humanity and been turned into terrified cowards, hiding behind the sofa in case the nasty coronavirus comes down the chimney and turns them into gibbering zombies.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit Dr Coleman's website https://vernoncoleman.org or your can visit
https://vernoncoleman.com
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit Dr Coleman's website https://vernoncoleman.org or your can visit
https://vernoncoleman.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.