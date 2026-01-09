Who Really Runs Florida?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ron DeSantis’ Attack On Free Speech, Randy Fine’s Bloodlust & America Last Globalism
* James Fishback is the Founder & CEO of Azoria Partners.
* He is running for governor in Florida.
* Pretty soon, all winning Republican politicians will talk like this.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 9 January 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-james-fishback