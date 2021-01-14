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PCR Pandemic: Interview with Virus Mania's Dr Claus Köhnlein (MIRRORED)
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547 views • January 14, 2021
PCR Pandemic: Interview with Virus Mania's Dr Claus Köhnlein (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/-LToSnpz8A4
Dr Sam talks to Dr Claus Köhnlein (Co-Author, ‘Virus Mania’ ) about everything Covid-19. Diving deep into the reasons for excess mortality, Covid-19 PCR testing, parallels with the HIV epidemic, why coronavirus vaccines are being promoted and much more.
Buy Virus Mania book:
* Amazon (Print or E-book): https://tinyurl.com/y5pdyvhc
* Bookfinder.com: https://tinyurl.com/y3f2eumz
* Rakuten Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/en/en/ebook/virus-mania
References:
1. HIV Pneumocystic Pneumonia: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/june_5.htm
2. Amyl Nitrite (Poppers): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amyl_nitrite
3. National Institute on Drug Abuse: Health Hazards of Nitrite Inhalants. https://archives.drugabuse.gov/sites/default/files/monograph83.pdf
4. Nitrite Inhalants: History, Epidemiology, and Possible Links to AIDS. Environmental Health Perspectives. November 1994,102(10):858-6 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/13640927_Nitrite_Inhalants_History_Epidemiology_and_Possible_Links_to_AIDS
5. Infection with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) and human T cell lymphotropic viruses among leprosy patients and contacts: correlation between HIV-1 cross-reactivity and antibodies to lipoarabinomannan. J Infect Dis 1994 Feb;169(2):296-304. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7906291/
6. Recovery Study: https://www.recoverytrial.net/results/hydroxychloroquine-results
7. Solidarity trial: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/global-research-on-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/solidarity-clinical-trial-for-covid-19-treatments
8. Discovery trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32290348/
9. Remap: https://www.remapcap.org/coronavirus
10. Brazil Chloroquine Study stopped due to Heart Arrythmias: https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/sns-nyt-chloroquine-study-halted-over-fatal-risk-20200413-kchjndg655e6doekx5emoivor4-story.html
11. Hydroxychloroquine, a potentially lethal drug. Med Intensiva 2017 May;41(4):257-259. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27480672/
12. Amebiasis. https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/amebiasis/
13. Diiodohydroxyquinoline. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diiodohydroxyquinoline
14. Pathological findings of COVID-19 associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30076-X/fulltext
15. Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm
16. Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine update: Novavax starts tests in Australia; ICMR vaccine human trials in six months. https://indianexpress.com/article/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-latest-updates-6427947/
17. Past vaccine disasters show why rushing a coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid’. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/health/eua-coronavirus-vaccine-history/index.html
18. NY Times, Gina Kolata. Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t. https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
19. Harvey Risch - American Journal of Epidemiology article: https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/189/11/1218/5847586
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/-LToSnpz8A4
Dr Sam talks to Dr Claus Köhnlein (Co-Author, ‘Virus Mania’ ) about everything Covid-19. Diving deep into the reasons for excess mortality, Covid-19 PCR testing, parallels with the HIV epidemic, why coronavirus vaccines are being promoted and much more.
Buy Virus Mania book:
* Amazon (Print or E-book): https://tinyurl.com/y5pdyvhc
* Bookfinder.com: https://tinyurl.com/y3f2eumz
* Rakuten Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/en/en/ebook/virus-mania
References:
1. HIV Pneumocystic Pneumonia: https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/june_5.htm
2. Amyl Nitrite (Poppers): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amyl_nitrite
3. National Institute on Drug Abuse: Health Hazards of Nitrite Inhalants. https://archives.drugabuse.gov/sites/default/files/monograph83.pdf
4. Nitrite Inhalants: History, Epidemiology, and Possible Links to AIDS. Environmental Health Perspectives. November 1994,102(10):858-6 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/13640927_Nitrite_Inhalants_History_Epidemiology_and_Possible_Links_to_AIDS
5. Infection with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) and human T cell lymphotropic viruses among leprosy patients and contacts: correlation between HIV-1 cross-reactivity and antibodies to lipoarabinomannan. J Infect Dis 1994 Feb;169(2):296-304. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7906291/
6. Recovery Study: https://www.recoverytrial.net/results/hydroxychloroquine-results
7. Solidarity trial: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/global-research-on-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov/solidarity-clinical-trial-for-covid-19-treatments
8. Discovery trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32290348/
9. Remap: https://www.remapcap.org/coronavirus
10. Brazil Chloroquine Study stopped due to Heart Arrythmias: https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/sns-nyt-chloroquine-study-halted-over-fatal-risk-20200413-kchjndg655e6doekx5emoivor4-story.html
11. Hydroxychloroquine, a potentially lethal drug. Med Intensiva 2017 May;41(4):257-259. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27480672/
12. Amebiasis. https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/amebiasis/
13. Diiodohydroxyquinoline. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diiodohydroxyquinoline
14. Pathological findings of COVID-19 associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30076-X/fulltext
15. Mental Health, Substance Use, and Suicidal Ideation During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, June 24–30, 2020. https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm
16. Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine update: Novavax starts tests in Australia; ICMR vaccine human trials in six months. https://indianexpress.com/article/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-latest-updates-6427947/
17. Past vaccine disasters show why rushing a coronavirus vaccine now would be 'colossally stupid’. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/01/health/eua-coronavirus-vaccine-history/index.html
18. NY Times, Gina Kolata. Faith in Quick Test Leads to Epidemic That Wasn’t. https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html
19. Harvey Risch - American Journal of Epidemiology article: https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/189/11/1218/5847586
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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