BRIDGE BLOWN UP !! BOAT WAS A COVER, PLANES TWIN TOWERS. SAME PLAYBOOK!!
Tilt
161 Subscribers
317 views
Published 21 hours ago

It was an inside job they blew the bridge, that's why they don't want video footage put out by the press. The boat was a cover for them to blow the bridge, just like the planes hitting the twin towers was a cover to blow up the building. Same playbook again. What you have to ask is why?  and who benefits.  (Pro-Bono)

Keywords
collapseflagciafalsebaltimoreinside jobexplosivesbridge

