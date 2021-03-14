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Offering Message with Denarii
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2 views • March 14, 2021
Offering Message with Denarii.... Same Denarii in circulation at the time Christ presented the Parable of the Good Samaritan! A Scriptural Message brought to Life with authentic silver coins (not replicas) from actual Days of the Good Samaritan! (Video fragments.... Last half of parable omitted due to technical oversight)
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