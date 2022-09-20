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The Global Empire and How The Tyranny Came Home
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
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2071 views • September 20, 2022

The real danger to democracy and freedom is to do what is occurring now.  Are we on the side of real freedom, real democracy and real representative government or are we headed to a misery state. We have to figure out what side we are on --the oppressive forces now are a death cult and it is wreaking everything that the Enlightenment tried to build. 

We are right on the cusp of this emergency.  You are dealing with global elites who imagine themselves as beyond scarcity.  They are a tiny little elite group. They are unprincipled and are not political.  They think they float above everyone else. Their goal is always to up the level of others they hang out with.  This has created a class based pathology where they think they are the natural elites and think they know best. What is critical is they think they should be in control; answers will come from within their social circles.  Money and power equals influence and control. Few are as eloquent as Jeffrey Tucker in describing the thought processes and actions of the elite in the early hours of lockdown.

Jeffrey A. Tucker is Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute and the author of many thousands of articles in the scholarly and popular press and ten books in 5 languages, most recently Liberty or Lockdown. He is also the editor of The Best of Mises. He writes a daily column on economics at The Epoch Times, and speaks widely on topics of economics, technology, social philosophy, and culture.

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tyrannytotalitarianismjeffrey tuckerglobal empiregreat resetpeter breggin mdbrownstone institute
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