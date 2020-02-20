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SMOKING GUN: China Bought Weaponized Wuhan Virus From US
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307 views • February 20, 2020
The Alex Jones Show - February 19, 2020
Bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the smoking gun linking the weaponized Wuhan virus to the United States.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/smoking-gun-china-bought-weaponized-wuhan-virus-from-us/
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Bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the smoking gun linking the weaponized Wuhan virus to the United States.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/smoking-gun-china-bought-weaponized-wuhan-virus-from-us/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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