Durham reveals docs: Clinton foreign policy adviser planned a scandal tying Trump to the Russians

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John Durham says there was intelligence in declassified documents that included a purported plan designed by one of Hillary’s foreign policy advisers to create a scandal tying Trump to the Russians.
Mind you, this is all under oath.
https://twitter.com/BadlandsMedia_/status/1671553315270688775?s=20