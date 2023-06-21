Durham reveals docs: Clinton foreign policy adviser planned a scandal tying Trump to the Russians

John Durham says there was intelligence in declassified documents that included a purported plan designed by one of Hillary’s foreign policy advisers to create a scandal tying Trump to the Russians.
Mind you, this is all under oath.
https://twitter.com/BadlandsMedia_/status/1671553315270688775?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.