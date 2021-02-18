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Food: The Ultimate Secret Exposed - Alex Jones' Special Report
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150 views • February 18, 2021
In a special video, Alex Jones addresses one of the darkest modes of power the globalists have used to control the population– food. The adulteration of the planet’s staple crops, genetically-altered species and intentionally-altered water, food and air all amount to a Eugenics operation to weaken the masses and achieve full spectrum domination.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602dbc34ed345a0af54e405a
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602dbc34ed345a0af54e405a
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