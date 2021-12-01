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Freedom or FreeDumb: 1st Amendment in Tatters
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40 views • December 01, 2021
November 30, 2021- Twitter announced on Monday that CEO Jack Dorsey was stepping down and Parag Agrawal, an Indian national, is taking his place. This may not seem like a big deal—after all, not everyone tweets—but Agrawal represents the new normal for “freedumb” of speech. We suspect that their new policy will dumb the platform—silencing freedom proponents in order to protect the globalists’ agenda. Now Twitter will “prohibit the sharing of images or videos of private individuals without their consent.”
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