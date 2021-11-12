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Propaganda Full Throttle
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42 views • November 12, 2021
I suppose it's the same everywhere and in some parts of the world it's even worse than it is in other parts, but nevertheless, this constant propaganda bombardment is becoming a public nuisance, if people switched off their TV sets and ignore these politicians things will dramatically improve. But unfortunately many are still caught up in the spider's web unable to free themselves so we need to help them in any way we can.
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