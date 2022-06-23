The Virgin Birth of the False Messiah: the Bama Church Shooting...! [23.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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& the Escape From PrisonIn this episode we will take a look at the shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. We will also take a look a the 4 escaped prisoners from a federal prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia in order to decode the symbolic meaning behind both of these events which seem unconnected, but in reality are part of the same Satanic Ritual.





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1,802 Views jun 23, 2022

KijaniAmariAK

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