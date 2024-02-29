Create New Account
Hunter Deposition TODAY in Biden Family Business Dealings | SEKULOW
American Center for Law and Justice  |   Hunter Deposition TODAY in Biden Family Business Dealings   

Hunter Biden testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee today about his overseas business dealings (e.g., the Ukraine bribery scandal) and whether President Joe Biden was involved. In his opening statement, Hunter also slammed House Republicans for the probe into his family and the impeachment hearings for his father.


house oversight committeedepositioncongressional investigationsubpeonasekulowbiden crime familyhunter biden laptop

