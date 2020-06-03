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Ep.100 | Social Distancing - Is it really a CIA / MK ULTRA | Cult Mind Control Technique? | Adrian
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126 views • June 03, 2020
Ep.100 | Social Distancing - Is it really a CIA / MK ULTRA | Cult Mind Control Technique? | Adrian#Adrian #mKUltra #socialDistancing #mindControl
Are you enjoying being mentally and spiritually broken and made receptive to suggestion and control?
The CIA developed Social Isolation as a method to breaks peoples. They said it was more effective than physical torture.
Human Rights Attourney Leigh Dudas speaks about the very serious and negative effects of social distancing.
https://www.facebook.com/holisticlifemama/photos/a.1569509526655552/2642521359354358/
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
On 19 March the Uk Government downgraded the status of Covid-19 stating it is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK and yet we are told we cannot think for ourselves and they, not we, are responsible for our own health. So they implement measures that are the opposite of beneficial.
TH UK's SAGE group were advising against lockdown until 3 days before Boris Johnson's 180 degree about face. They did not meet during those 3 days. Since then there position appears to have changed. So what changed and why the about face? Who is actually running the government?
Lockdown Boris violated SAGE advice:
https://www.paulchaplin.life/blog-original/lockdown-boris-violated-sage-advice
SAGE minutes:
https://www.gov.uk/search/transparency-and-freedom-of-information-releases?organisations%5B%5D=scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies&parent=scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies
So onto Cult Mind Control Techniques:
https://sites.google.com/site/cultmindcontroltechniques/isolation
Feels to me like we are being indoctrinated further into the debt / death cult.
Lord Sumption Interview - its about 2 mins 20 seconds in he only passes over it briefly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd5sF1ZP0IY&feature=youtu.be
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Are you enjoying being mentally and spiritually broken and made receptive to suggestion and control?
The CIA developed Social Isolation as a method to breaks peoples. They said it was more effective than physical torture.
Human Rights Attourney Leigh Dudas speaks about the very serious and negative effects of social distancing.
https://www.facebook.com/holisticlifemama/photos/a.1569509526655552/2642521359354358/
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
On 19 March the Uk Government downgraded the status of Covid-19 stating it is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK and yet we are told we cannot think for ourselves and they, not we, are responsible for our own health. So they implement measures that are the opposite of beneficial.
TH UK's SAGE group were advising against lockdown until 3 days before Boris Johnson's 180 degree about face. They did not meet during those 3 days. Since then there position appears to have changed. So what changed and why the about face? Who is actually running the government?
Lockdown Boris violated SAGE advice:
https://www.paulchaplin.life/blog-original/lockdown-boris-violated-sage-advice
SAGE minutes:
https://www.gov.uk/search/transparency-and-freedom-of-information-releases?organisations%5B%5D=scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies&parent=scientific-advisory-group-for-emergencies
So onto Cult Mind Control Techniques:
https://sites.google.com/site/cultmindcontroltechniques/isolation
Feels to me like we are being indoctrinated further into the debt / death cult.
Lord Sumption Interview - its about 2 mins 20 seconds in he only passes over it briefly:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qd5sF1ZP0IY&feature=youtu.be
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/blog/
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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