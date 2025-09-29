Morning Manna - September 29, 2025 - Proverbs 13:1–5 - Wise Sons, True Words, and Honest Hearts

In today’s Morning Manna, we reflect on Proverbs 13:1–5, where Solomon contrasts the wisdom of a son who listens to instruction with the folly of the scorner who rejects correction. We see how words bring either blessing or ruin, how guarding the tongue protects life, and how diligence brings abundance while laziness leaves only empty desire. Solomon also reminds us that the righteous hate lies, while the wicked live in shame and corruption. These verses teach us that humility, discipline, careful speech, hard work, and truth are the hallmarks of a life pleasing to God.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





