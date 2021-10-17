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THE TRUTH ABOUT MOBILE PHONE & WIRELESS RADIATION - DR DEVRA DAVIS
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52 views • October 17, 2021
"The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation: what we know, what we need to find out, and what you can do now"
Presented by Dr Devra Davis, Visiting Professor of Medicine at the Hebrew University Hadassah.
Presented by Dr Devra Davis, Visiting Professor of Medicine at the Hebrew University Hadassah.
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