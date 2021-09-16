Koa Pancake House Discriminates. No Vax, No Dine-in.

In the past week, I have seen some local restaurants close their dining room service and provide takeout only. That way they don't have to ask for vaccination records and thus not discriminate against any customers. All customers are treated the same. They don't want to break state and federal civil rights laws AND they also don't want to deal with the city over local mandates. I wished they would keep their business full open and challenge the city mandate. But maybe if I was in their shoes, I might do the same thing.Unfortunately, some restaurants are discriminating and refusing dine-in service only to people that do not show proof of vaccination. Koa Pancake House in Kapolei is one of them. However, the employees were able to share a civil conversation.https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii#KoaPancakeHouse #Segregation #Discrimination