© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Koa Pancake House Discriminates. No Vax, No Dine-in.
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • September 16, 2021
In the past week, I have seen some local restaurants close their dining room service and provide takeout only. That way they don't have to ask for vaccination records and thus not discriminate against any customers. All customers are treated the same. They don't want to break state and federal civil rights laws AND they also don't want to deal with the city over local mandates. I wished they would keep their business full open and challenge the city mandate. But maybe if I was in their shoes, I might do the same thing.
Unfortunately, some restaurants are discriminating and refusing dine-in service only to people that do not show proof of vaccination. Koa Pancake House in Kapolei is one of them. However, the employees were able to share a civil conversation.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KoaPancakeHouse #Segregation #Discrimination
Unfortunately, some restaurants are discriminating and refusing dine-in service only to people that do not show proof of vaccination. Koa Pancake House in Kapolei is one of them. However, the employees were able to share a civil conversation.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#KoaPancakeHouse #Segregation #Discrimination
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.