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The War for America | Jim Hoft and Stefan Molyneux
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80 views • January 24, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3469/the-war-for-america-jim-hoft-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3469-the-war-for-america-jim-hoft-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media and the establishment uniparty is pulling out all the stops to prevent Donald Trump from reaching the White House. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Jim Hoft to discuss support for Donald Trump within the LGTB community, how the fierce establishment opposition to Trump further drives his support, Megyn Kelly's meltdown with Newt Gingrich, the failure of Obamacare, the stakes of this election and the historical bias in Presidential polling.
Jim Hoft is the publisher of The Gateway Pundit, which is one of the top conservative news websites on the internet, and received the Andrew Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism in 2015.
Gateway Pundit: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gatewaypundit
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3469-the-war-for-america-jim-hoft-and-stefan-molyneux
The mainstream media and the establishment uniparty is pulling out all the stops to prevent Donald Trump from reaching the White House. Stefan Molyneux is joined by Jim Hoft to discuss support for Donald Trump within the LGTB community, how the fierce establishment opposition to Trump further drives his support, Megyn Kelly's meltdown with Newt Gingrich, the failure of Obamacare, the stakes of this election and the historical bias in Presidential polling.
Jim Hoft is the publisher of The Gateway Pundit, which is one of the top conservative news websites on the internet, and received the Andrew Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism in 2015.
Gateway Pundit: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gatewaypundit
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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