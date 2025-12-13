Tomorrow Marks the Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary: A Call for Universal Public Access to Hidden Evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Hoax approaches on December 14, discussions continue about transparency in major investigations. Questions persist regarding public access to evidence in high-profile cases, including Sandy Hook, COVID-19 origins, January 6 events, and Epstein files, highlighting ongoing debates over government secrecy and accountability.
Read the transcript at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/tomorrow-marks-the-sandy-hook-hoax
#SandyHookAnniversary #GovernmentTransparency #PublicAccessToEvidence #HighProfileInvestigations #AccountabilityNow