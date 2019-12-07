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Climate Science and the Myths of Renewable Energy - FOS Steve Goreham (MIRRORED)
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160 views • December 07, 2019
Climate Science and the Myths of Renewable Energy - FOS Steve Goreham (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Friends of Science at:-
https://youtu.be/mtHreJbr2WM

Steve Goreham is a speaker, an author, a researcher on environmental issues, and an independent columnist. He’s the Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America, a non-political association dedicated to informing about the realities of climate science and energy economics. Steve gave this presentation at the Friends of Science 'Climate Dogma Exposed' event in Calgary on May 9th 2017. He says "contrary to what your political leader, professor, and newspaper tell you, global warming is dominated by natural factors. As a result, thousands of climate and energy laws across hundreds of nations, all summed together, are not going to have a measureable effect on Earth’s temperatures."
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climate changeglobal warmingglobalismunited nationsco2euone world governmentcarbon dioxideextinction rebellionbureaucracynew world orderr
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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