SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ Jr., President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference on Prop. 1

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SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ Jr. is President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference that has over 42,000 Latino Evangelical Churches as members. He is the Senior Pastor of New Seasons Church with locations in Sacramento and Los Angeles. Pastor Sam is a best-selling author, TV personality, movie producer, has counseled USA presidents, he is a fiery preacher and excellent teacher with an apostolic mantle...but mostly, he is a passionate lover of JESUS CHRIST and GOD'S WORD! Please hear what he has to say.
3 Min Video
Press Release: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/2022/10/05/key-california-alliance-members-declare-no-on-proposition-1/