Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ Jr., President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference on Prop. 1
2 views
channel image
PRAY CALIFORNIA
Published a month ago |
Donate

SAMUEL RODRIGUEZ Jr. is President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference that has over 42,000 Latino Evangelical Churches as members. He is the Senior Pastor of New Seasons Church with locations in Sacramento and Los Angeles. Pastor Sam is a best-selling author, TV personality, movie producer, has counseled USA presidents, he is a fiery preacher and excellent teacher with an apostolic mantle...but mostly, he is a passionate lover of JESUS CHRIST and GOD'S WORD! Please hear what he has to say.

3 Min Video

Press Release: https://proposition1-whyvoteno.com/2022/10/05/key-california-alliance-members-declare-no-on-proposition-1/

Keywords
abortionextremelatinalate-termlatinonoprop1noonprop1proposition1samuel rodriguezpastor samuel rodriguez jr

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket