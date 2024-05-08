Create New Account
An Intentional Special: "Jake For The State: Pass OK SB426!"
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Listen in to Jake Merrick's discussion with Mic Rosado and Gina Desmarais, as they discuss the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty and international health regulation developed by the WEF and UN -- and how the Biden administration seeks to join the treaty on May 27th. Learn more about their work by visiting https://whofighters.com!


