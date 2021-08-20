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Please Join Us! Our Conference is August 26-28
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20 views • August 20, 2021
We miss the face-to-face fellowship we've enjoyed for many years. We hope that you will "Do Your Own Conference" this year. We'll provide most things you'll need to promote your own gathering. Invite friends, family, your bible study, or your church.
Please take a look at the conference schedule: www.thebereancall.org/conference
THE EASIEST WAY TO WATCH THE CONFERENCE: Sign up for our conference emails. You'll get an email before each session begins! Click here to register: https://conta.cc/2W3yYix
Watch the Conference Live or Later:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-find-our-conference-roku
In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts
Videos will also be posted on these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Join us on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
Please take a look at the conference schedule: www.thebereancall.org/conference
THE EASIEST WAY TO WATCH THE CONFERENCE: Sign up for our conference emails. You'll get an email before each session begins! Click here to register: https://conta.cc/2W3yYix
Watch the Conference Live or Later:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-find-our-conference-roku
In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts
Videos will also be posted on these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Join us on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
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