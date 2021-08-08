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Kingdom Against Kingdom (Who is the WHO and why we need to know!)
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153 views • August 08, 2021
Video connects biblical warnings in the book of Revelations to the WHO (World Health Organization). How we must take heed to the warnings in Revelations and share how it connects to the WHO and how Covid exploitation is being used to conquer the world.
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