Lawlessness in Washington: Democrats’ Soft-on-Crime Policies Endanger the Public While Schools Push Ideology Over Safety

Washington’s criminal justice system is collapsing under Democrat-led policies that prioritize criminals over victims. From repeat offenders and violent felons being released to a rapist walking free and a hammer-wielding vandal breaking into the state capitol and being released without bail, the state’s leaders continue to excuse criminal behavior under the guise of “health-based strategies.” Meanwhile, Seattle schools focus more on gender ideology—distributing gender-affirming supplies—than on protecting students or teaching core academics. As law and order break down, citizens are left to protect themselves in a state where accountability has vanished.
Leftcoastnews.net
