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28. MMS Mexico: Hospital has 100% recovery rate with Chlorine Dioxide against Covid-19 (Subtitles)
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264 views • August 25, 2020
Dr. Apararicio Alonso Manuel talks to the news group about how fast the patients are recovering (12-24 hours from most simptoms for most pepople) with Chlorine Dioxide. He is also a part of the COMUSAV.ORG international group of doctors that are pushing for the truth about CDS/MMS.
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