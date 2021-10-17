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Pfizer 'Scientist' Nick Karl: 'Antibodies transfer during pregnancy 'Through the Umbilical Cord' [15.10.2021]
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21 views • October 17, 2021
'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!' - The Satanist are everywere...
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Pfizer+Scientist+Nick+Karl+&;t=h_&ia=web
Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl reveals Covid ‘antibodies’ transfer during pregnancy 'through the umbilical cord' [15.10.2021].txt
I’m assuming that you’re familiar with Pfizer scientist Nick Karl by now – the man who was recorded by Project Veritas days ago admitting that natural COVID antibodies are “probably better” than Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
Well, Nick still wasn’t done sharing the truth about COVID.
Here he is talking about how natural COVID antibodies pass “through the umbilical cord” to the child during a woman’s pregnancy:
--
189,366 views Oct 15, 2021
Project Veritas
1.34M subscribers
https://youtu.be/aW3fNGiJDBk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
--
That wasn’t all Nick had to add.
He also told our very own Veritas journalist that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine “just doesn’t work” in some people, and that his boss didn’t bother to find out why:
--
SHOCK VIDEO: Pfizer Scientist admits Pfizer Covid vaccine "just doesn't work" in some people
229,963 views Oct 15, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.34M subscribers
https://youtu.be/nFqhPX78K20
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
--
Those are some shocking new revelations about Pfizer and their approach to COVID.
I wonder what else Big Pharma companies may be hiding from the public…but I am sure Project Veritas will find out and report it soon.
In Truth,
Project Veritas Is Recognized As a Tax Exempt Organization Under Section 501(C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Your Donations Are Tax Deductible As Allowed by Federal Law and the Laws of Various States.
You are receiving this email because you signed up for our email alerts.
James
Project Veritas
1214 W. Boston Post Rd #148
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
https://www.projectveritas.com/
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.'
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7
Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Pfizer+Scientist+Nick+Karl+&;t=h_&ia=web
Pfizer Scientist Nick Karl reveals Covid ‘antibodies’ transfer during pregnancy 'through the umbilical cord' [15.10.2021].txt
I’m assuming that you’re familiar with Pfizer scientist Nick Karl by now – the man who was recorded by Project Veritas days ago admitting that natural COVID antibodies are “probably better” than Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
Well, Nick still wasn’t done sharing the truth about COVID.
Here he is talking about how natural COVID antibodies pass “through the umbilical cord” to the child during a woman’s pregnancy:
--
189,366 views Oct 15, 2021
Project Veritas
1.34M subscribers
https://youtu.be/aW3fNGiJDBk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
--
That wasn’t all Nick had to add.
He also told our very own Veritas journalist that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine “just doesn’t work” in some people, and that his boss didn’t bother to find out why:
--
SHOCK VIDEO: Pfizer Scientist admits Pfizer Covid vaccine "just doesn't work" in some people
229,963 views Oct 15, 2021
Project Veritas - 1.34M subscribers
https://youtu.be/nFqhPX78K20
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
--
Those are some shocking new revelations about Pfizer and their approach to COVID.
I wonder what else Big Pharma companies may be hiding from the public…but I am sure Project Veritas will find out and report it soon.
In Truth,
Project Veritas Is Recognized As a Tax Exempt Organization Under Section 501(C)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Your Donations Are Tax Deductible As Allowed by Federal Law and the Laws of Various States.
You are receiving this email because you signed up for our email alerts.
James
Project Veritas
1214 W. Boston Post Rd #148
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
https://www.projectveritas.com/
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