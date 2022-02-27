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How the Jew Uses Finance to Enslave the Goyim (NWO)
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571 views • February 27, 2022
At the end of the Money Question lies the Jewish Question (JQ)
Central Bankers, International Finance, Federal Reserve, and Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
“The Jew never betrays himself until he believes that what he seeks has been won, then he lets himself go.”
Recorded Feb. 27, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
Central Bankers, International Finance, Federal Reserve, and Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
“The Jew never betrays himself until he believes that what he seeks has been won, then he lets himself go.”
Recorded Feb. 27, 2022
“The International Jew” by Henry Ford (1920) @ https://educate-yourself.org/cn/The-International-Jew-Vols1-4-Henry-Ford-645pages.pdf
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.
Pen name: Tina Foster
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
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