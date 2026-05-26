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Episode 544 May 25 2026 Man of Peace "Demands" Signing of the Accord
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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The Man of Peace is demanding that the Arab Nations

sign on to the Abraham Accords. Ive been a christian since 1979..

FORTY SEVEN YEARS! and I cannot believe what Im seeing.

Its all unfolding at a breakneck speed JUST AS PROPHESY FORETOLD.

Strap in for this. This Antichrist could soon be revealed.

Keep standing for Jesus. I love ya'll.

Love TL


https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1425684946266592&set=a.471970201638076&type=3&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=KhJu1nZDMtIrYxKe&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F17mUAvz4Go%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1466682438054491


https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-25/trump-demands-arab-nations-recognise-israel/106720560


https://www.axios.com/2026/05/24/trump-iran-war-israel-muslim-countries-abraham-accords


https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-says-mandatory-for-muslim-nations-involved-in-iran-deal-to-join-abraham-accords/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1365265418875599


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJk98Jq0fO0


https://www.facebook.com/reel/4331552247114801


https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=26202294132716207


https://2017-2021.state.gov/recognizing-jerusalem-as-israels-capital/


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/8SlXTskQ8Fo


https://www.facebook.com/reel/862869506436334


https://harbingersdaily.com/the-coming-world-leader-make-no-mistake-the-antichrist-is-not-a-fictional-character/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/26416895941276636


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1339637901196014


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ_v8Bcm_IE


https://www.jpost.com/international/article-896334


https://israelmyglory.org/article/the-new-sanhedrin/


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tweets-quote-calling-him-the-second-coming-of-god-to-jews-in-israel/


https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/


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Terri Lynn


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