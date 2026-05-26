Episode 544 May 25 2026 Man of Peace "Demands" Signing of the Accord

The Man of Peace is demanding that the Arab Nations

sign on to the Abraham Accords. Ive been a christian since 1979..

FORTY SEVEN YEARS! and I cannot believe what Im seeing.

Its all unfolding at a breakneck speed JUST AS PROPHESY FORETOLD.

Strap in for this. This Antichrist could soon be revealed.

Keep standing for Jesus. I love ya'll.

Love TL





https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1425684946266592&set=a.471970201638076&type=3&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=KhJu1nZDMtIrYxKe&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F17mUAvz4Go%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1466682438054491





https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-25/trump-demands-arab-nations-recognise-israel/106720560





https://www.axios.com/2026/05/24/trump-iran-war-israel-muslim-countries-abraham-accords





https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-says-mandatory-for-muslim-nations-involved-in-iran-deal-to-join-abraham-accords/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1365265418875599





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJk98Jq0fO0





https://www.facebook.com/reel/4331552247114801





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=26202294132716207





https://2017-2021.state.gov/recognizing-jerusalem-as-israels-capital/





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/8SlXTskQ8Fo





https://www.facebook.com/reel/862869506436334





https://harbingersdaily.com/the-coming-world-leader-make-no-mistake-the-antichrist-is-not-a-fictional-character/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/26416895941276636





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1339637901196014





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ_v8Bcm_IE





https://www.jpost.com/international/article-896334





https://israelmyglory.org/article/the-new-sanhedrin/





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tweets-quote-calling-him-the-second-coming-of-god-to-jews-in-israel/





https://israel365news.com/400368/sanhedrin-letter-to-trump-you-have-been-elected-to-fulfill-a-heavenly-mission/





_________________________________________

Contact and support Information





$CASH APP$ link:





Terri Lynn





LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn





Support via MAIL:





Terri Lynn





PO BOX 62





Forest Hill, La 71430





Email: [email protected]





BITCHUTE





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/





RUMBLE Channel





https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm





YouTube





HardNewsTv4





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg





website

https://gamechangertv.net/