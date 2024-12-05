⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (5 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one territorial defence brigade and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Veterinarnoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, and one national guard brigade near Dvurechnaya, Kupyansk, Bugayevka, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. Six counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

AFU losses up to 560 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun.

Moreover, two Zakhist-AF electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar, and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Kurakhovo, Uspenovka, Ulakly, Ostrovskoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the enemy were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 330 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, one assault battalion of the AFU, and two marine brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Dimitrov, Shevchenko, and Novotroitskoye (DPR). Nine counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 515 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades near Razliv, Komar, Dneproenergiya, Novoselka (DPR), and Gulay Pole. Eight counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 troops, two German-made Leopard tanks, one armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka, Novoandreyevka, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg), and Kherson.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power objects ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, fixed-wing UAV workshops, as well as engaged manpower and armoured hardware clusters of the enemy in 147 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 101 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,284 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,630 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,032 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,003 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



