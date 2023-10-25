Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Todd Callender: Globalist Plans Target Populations Through Wireless
Tanjerea
Whistleblower Exposes Globalist Plans to Use Wireless Networks for Tracking and Controlling the Population Through Viral Infections. Todd Callender joins guest host Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to break down the information obtained in discovery of the use of wireless networks to track and trace the public though viral infection, causing illness (including COVID, Hemorrhagic Fever).

