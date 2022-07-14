Drink Along w #beerandgear 40 Odell Mountain Standard IPA 4.25/5

Here we have a nice easy drinking IPA from Odell Brewing Co.Mountain Standard is take on the " Regional" IPA craze.

She runs 6.5 ABV, 39 IBUs and the SRM is a By My Eye 17 for it's hazy golden orange hue.

Triple dry hopped on the back end this is a nicely fruited IPA with citrus stone fruit and a bit of the pine.

A well crafted and balanced IPA this should be favorite in their local brew house and it will certainly make it into the rotation here as long as they continue to sell it.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks!

Pima, Sancho and I

Skal

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr