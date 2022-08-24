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If you have been on the fence about using Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2), it's time to get off. Listen to this! Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt MD, PhD:
"CDS is an atomic bomb in the hands of ordinary citizens; with it you can control your health responsibly and independently of the control of doctors, who in turn are all under the control of those who cause us diseases."