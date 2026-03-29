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Gone Woke: First Female Archbishop of Canterbury | Spain: Woman Euthanized at 25 | Iran War Updates
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World News Report: Spain has been torn apart over the death of a 25-year-old young woman who was euthanized over her parents' objection. The UK's highest church office has now been filled by a woman for the first time. Sarah Mullally is a self-described feminist who is pro-abortion, LGBTQI alphabet supporting progressive. Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt are currently meeting in Islamabad to broker a plan to end the war, as European Leaders have called for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities. France, the UK, and Italy have deployed warships and air defense assets to Cyprus to protect regional interests. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/gone-woke-first-female-archbishop-of-canterbury/

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