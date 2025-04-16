BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did Not Israel Know Morning Romans 10 18 21 Manna Apr 14 2025
4 views • 2 weeks ago

Rick and Doc conclude Romans 10 by emphasizing that Israel is without excuse for rejecting the gospel. Paul cites Psalm 19 and Deuteronomy 32 to prove that God's message went out to all the earth and was even prophesied to reach the Gentiles. Israel’s rejection wasn't due to ignorance, but deliberate disobedience, despite having prophets like Isaiah preach the gospel. Meanwhile, Gentiles who weren’t seeking God found Him because of His grace, not their efforts. The lesson also highlights God's unrelenting patience, reaching out to disobedient people with love. 

Topics Covered

  • Israel's accountability in rejecting the gospel

  • Creation and prophecy as universal witnesses of God

  • The gospel's global availability to Jews and Gentiles alike

  • God's grace seeking sinners, not the other way around

  • Encouragement for parents with prodigal children

  • Personal testimony on salvation and divine pursuit

Scripture References

  1. Romans 10:18 – "Their sound went into all the earth, and their words unto the ends of the world."

  2. Psalm 19:1-4 – "The heavens declare the glory of God... their line is gone out through all the earth."

  3. Romans 10:19 – "I will provoke you to jealousy by them that are no people."

  4. Deuteronomy 32:21 – "I will move them to jealousy with those which are not a people."

  5. Romans 10:20 – "I was found of them that sought me not; I was made manifest unto them that asked not after me."

  6. Isaiah 65:1 – "I am sought of them that asked not for me."

  7. Romans 10:21 – "All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people."

  8. Romans 10:3-4 – "Being ignorant of God's righteousness... Christ is the end of the law for righteousness."

  9. Romans 10:9-10 – "If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus... thou shalt be saved."

  10. John 14:6 – "I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me."

Updated Mon, April 14


