INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IMPORTANT METRIC IN CIA MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES INVOLVES PASSING VICTIM TO NEW HIVE MIND TEAM

SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE use of ELF WAVES TO FORCE SEVERE DROWSINESS AT REGULAR INTERVALS TO PLACE BRAIN IN STATE OF FUNCTIONAL DISORIENTATION 4-7 hz THETA STATE where mind control technologies most effective



International travel is an important metric in their training research and development as it involves passing the mind control Victim off from one Hive mind team of cognitive researchers to a new hive mind team



Sleep deprivation accomplishes the objective of memory loss during remote interrogations and induces hallucinations which help with the interrogation process. In behavior modification and programming it is necessary too. idea is to shake up the emotional states of the target because different information can be accessed at each state. Making the target feel despair and helplessness is the objective. Memory erasure is an important technique during interrogation. It is used in combination with sleep deprivation. Pain and fear of death are common tactics which is why they Target my heart and cardiovascular system and other Internal Organs with slow kill soft kill silent assassination through Amplified neurons. There are many techniques to induce extreme fear in the target. Remember that many targets of torture die from the physical effects. It is torture to death. In no-touch directed energy torture the target is driven from their friends and family using different techniques in order to isolate them so that the electronic mind control has more effect on their psyche. Part of the method involves slander in their community based, of course, on Manufactured Evidence which is quite easy to achieve with someone ho has been tortured to near incoherency with this technology . Targeted Individuals like me end up on the most part in poverty and paranoid about doctors and other people from false correlations that are purposefully induced into our lives. Isolation is also a form of sensory deprivation which is why they target me so heavily in church. Days and weeks lose their meaning. In no touch torture and behavior modification they might try to make an atheist believe in God, or vice-versa. It is just a mechanism to alter belief systems for control and experimentation. Verbal breakdown is most important during interrogations and torture.Repetition is an important neural linguistic programming interrogation tactic to influence the target mind. Chatter Bots, an artificial intelligence special language software program, automate much of the repetition so that the interrogators (Hive Mind Teams) don’t drive themselves crazy during the neural linguistic torture and programming phases. Repetition is a form of torture which they use on me daily especially targeting my Christian Faith. In no-touch directed energy torture, the target’s brain is forced to release dopamine which causes pupil dilatation, etc. Anything that involves maximum pain is the objective. No touch Directed Energy tortures can be done wirelessly remotely into the human mind. All forms of sickness can be mimicked without any real illness behind the suffering. All suffering can be entrained into the minds of no-touch torture subjects. Disorient and confuse the target. Use them for their purposes, and then dispose of them in any way possible. One can only surmise what “dispose” means: prison, suicide, or perhaps a mental hospital. Coercing and torturing people to suicide is very common. Both tactics in physical or no-touch torture involves plausible deniability. the psychological and perceived physical pain is only half the story with no-touch torture. It also involves a set of scripts, mind games if you will, to walk the target to murder and/or suicide or set up and ENTRAP into prison or a mental institution. This is called “Hyper Game Theory”. It is used in war games to determine how to control your enemies and targets.