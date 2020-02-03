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'PA EN SEUN' - Bok van Blerk & Steve Hofmeyr [AFRIKANERHART - TRIBUTE 2 Heritage]
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10 views • February 03, 2020
Ons het hierdie video oorspronklik ontrek want daar was oomblike wat net te sensitief was. Ek het 'n klein edit gedoen, maar nog steeds die boodskap behou. Ons moet ons kinders met alles wat ons het liefhe en wardeer.
We made this video originally withdrawn because there were moments. I did a little editing, but still retain the message.
#VETS4CHILDRESCUE
#STAND4LIFE
#BANNED.Video
We made this video originally withdrawn because there were moments. I did a little editing, but still retain the message.
#VETS4CHILDRESCUE
#STAND4LIFE
#BANNED.Video
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