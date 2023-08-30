Attendee of Second Convention of States Simulation Gives Feedback

The New American’s Christian Gomez interviews former Florida State Representative Mike Hill, who attended the second Convention of States Simulation, to discuss what he witnesses and his thoughts of the mock gathering. Rep. Hill gives an honest assessment of the event and how it was conducted.





“If there was one thing that I observed,” Rep. Hill said, “was that if there is going to be a convention of states that what is going to be debated and voted on must be determined before the convention takes place otherwise, I think it’s impossible to get done.” Regarding the political makeup of the delegates, Rep. Hill said, “The delegates from California, who I sat with in committee and also close to them on the floor – simply because we were seated alphabetically – they were also very conservative, as were those from New York and Illinois and other blue states. They were conservative Republicans who attended the vast majority.”





