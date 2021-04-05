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THE ANTICHRIST! THIS IS WHAT THE BIBLE SAYS ABOUT HIM
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116 views • April 05, 2021
THE ANTICHRIST! THIS IS WHAT THE BIBLE SAYS ABOUT HIM
This presentation will show what the bible has to say about the Anti-Christ. Thankfully the body of Christ, i.e. The Church won’t be here to witness the Anti-Christ being revealed, as we are told in 1 Thessalonians 5:12 that we are not appointed to God’s wrath but to obtain salvation through out LORD Jesus Christ. But hopefully this information will be useful for those left behind.
for more info about the ethnicity of the Antichrist, checkout this article by Thomas D Ice:
https://digitalcommons.liberty.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1092&;context=pretrib_arch
“Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which we know that it is the last hour.” – 1 John 2:18
CREDIT:
Created & Uploaded by: THE LAST DAYS
Music:
Night of the Owl by Kevin MacLeod
long-note-two-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
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OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
This presentation will show what the bible has to say about the Anti-Christ. Thankfully the body of Christ, i.e. The Church won’t be here to witness the Anti-Christ being revealed, as we are told in 1 Thessalonians 5:12 that we are not appointed to God’s wrath but to obtain salvation through out LORD Jesus Christ. But hopefully this information will be useful for those left behind.
for more info about the ethnicity of the Antichrist, checkout this article by Thomas D Ice:
https://digitalcommons.liberty.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1092&;context=pretrib_arch
“Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which we know that it is the last hour.” – 1 John 2:18
CREDIT:
Created & Uploaded by: THE LAST DAYS
Music:
Night of the Owl by Kevin MacLeod
long-note-two-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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