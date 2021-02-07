The healing Journey of Illness, Episode 7

The Rhythm of the life is reflected in our Breath!By Katharina Bless, translated into Thai by Kay WararukGoethe:In breathing are two blessingsdrawing breath, releasing it againone pressurizes us, the other refreshes usso wonderfully mixed is life!Looking at the topic of breathing, we first and foremost find a rhythm. It represents the rhythm of life and at the same time our connection to the wholeWe breath in air and we share this air with every one else around us.The basic action is breathing in… active…. Breathing out passiveThe breath represents polarity in the constant alternating of positive and negative and each pole can’t exist without the other, but each compensate for the other: after breathing out, we are able to breath in again and vice versa.Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.Silver Dove Network Telegram:https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAzTelegram: @KatharinaBlessMeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkwww.teslaplatesasia.comwww.somaretreatcenter.comMeWe Silver Dove Network (English)www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetworkKay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)Telegram: @kaywararuk