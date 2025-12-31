BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stargate LLC: An American AI Project. Kind of.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
1
239 views • 1 day ago

Stargate LLC is being introduced to the world as America’s big AI healthcare project, promising cures with AI driven Cancer research, jobs created with innovation, and beating out china in our new cold war reality.

But once you follow the ownership, the infrastructure, the data flows, and the power around it, the story looks very different. This video is about what happens when genomic data becomes the foundation of global AI systems, and why that should matter to anyone who has ever been to a doctor.

If you want the full reporting, all the sources, and the receipts, everything is in the Substack below. That is also the best way to support the work so I can keep doing this.

Follow me on

Substack: https://thedreydossier.com/

Mirrored - The Drey Dossier

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
aistargategenomic surveillance
