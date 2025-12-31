Stargate LLC: An American AI Project. Kind of.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stargate LLC is being introduced to the world as America’s big AI healthcare project, promising cures with AI driven Cancer research, jobs created with innovation, and beating out china in our new cold war reality.
But once you follow the ownership, the infrastructure, the data flows, and the power around it, the story looks very different. This video is about what happens when genomic data becomes the foundation of global AI systems, and why that should matter to anyone who has ever been to a doctor.
Mirrored - The Drey Dossier
