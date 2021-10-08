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Dr. Shiva On The Social Media Censorship
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233 views • October 08, 2021
Dr. Shiva On The Social Media Censorship from Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium. Dr. Shiva, explains how he was running for Senator and was censored by twitter. How his court battle led to the discovery of the Government trusted partnership with the large media companies. So, it's nor really the media companies that are censoring you it's the government through a private company directing the censorship. So, you can't really tell where government ends and the media companies begin.
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