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Strange Events Happening Before Our Eyes.
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49 views • January 03, 2021
This Video shows terrible disasters including raging fires that destroyed property and anything in its path, but God by he Mighty arm saved Ellen G White's Elmshaven home. God can save you if you will accept him in you heart.
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