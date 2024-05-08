Space Crusade (1992, PC)

Space Crusade is a strategy game originally developed by British company Gremlin Graphics Software for C64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum. It was ported to the PC by British company RW Software and published by Gremlin Graphics Software. The game was also released for Amiga and Atari ST.

Space Crusade is an adaption of the eponymous boardgame (the latter is called Star Quest in some countries). It is set in Games Workshop's Warhammer 40000 universe.

You take control of a group of Space Marines and go on various missions. You can choose between three orders of Space Marines. Your consists of a leader and four other marines. All are differ in equipment and speed. The game is turn-based and you have a limited number of turns to complete your objective. Each Marine has two actions per turn, and you can only perform each action once per Marine. Actions include movement, shooting, melee attack, givings orders, opening doors and using the scanner. The scanner will reveal enemies within a certain radius around you, but it cannot determine the type. Once enemies are located, you usually see their movement on the map during enemy's turn. Occasionally, there are random events happening during a turn, like "weapons jammed" (you cannot use heavy weapons during this turn) or "report in" (leader may not move or give orders this turn).